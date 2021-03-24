Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ESEA. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Euroseas from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

NASDAQ ESEA opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 million, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. Euroseas has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $15.13.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Euroseas by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

