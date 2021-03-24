Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $200.52 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $20.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.18. 3,858,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,044. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.32, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total transaction of $852,267.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,161.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $291,593.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,434 shares of company stock worth $3,369,699 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

