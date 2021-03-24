ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 28,649 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,649 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Euronet Worldwide worth $19,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $141.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 267.31 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

