ETF Managers Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $15,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in EVERTEC by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 154,633 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 259,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $412,180.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,045.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,065. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $42.35.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.