ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 20,641 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $22,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,258,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,019,669,000 after buying an additional 2,028,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,086,293,000 after buying an additional 1,470,081 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,006,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,578,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,982,000 after buying an additional 378,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 1,428,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

LDOS stock opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day moving average is $97.60.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

