ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,270 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.68% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

