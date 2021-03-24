ETF Managers Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $2,352,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $3,857,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Bilibili by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bilibili by 30.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,091,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after buying an additional 256,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILI opened at $105.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $157.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.14 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.91 and a 200 day moving average of $83.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILI. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

