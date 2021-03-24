ETF Managers Group LLC Cuts Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 434,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 212,555 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARA. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARA. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

In related news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,358 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $60,376.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,732.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $226,721.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,466,780.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,123 shares of company stock valued at $858,585. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $992.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

