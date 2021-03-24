ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 17,552 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 596.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 245.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 39.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 51,529 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $155.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.85, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $7,395,276.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,636,702.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $1,222,177.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,303 shares in the company, valued at $16,659,275.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,438 shares of company stock worth $39,087,638 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. B. Riley upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

