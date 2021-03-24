ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 1,078 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,518 shares of company stock worth $10,651,406. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DGX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

NYSE:DGX opened at $125.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.45 and a 200 day moving average of $120.88. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

