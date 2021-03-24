Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,085 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $276.21 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.77 and a 52-week high of $294.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.66.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESS. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.50.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

