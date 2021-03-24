ESL Trust Services LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.2% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 33,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 487,587 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $102,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 131,247 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 31.6% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 16,393 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $237.58 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $141.27 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

