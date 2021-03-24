ESBC Market Cap Hits $690,091.89 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. ESBC has a total market cap of $690,091.89 and $61,289.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,808,270 coins and its circulating supply is 26,528,936 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

