Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBRA. Mizuho lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Shares of SBRA opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,327,000 after purchasing an additional 919,957 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,879,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,615,000 after purchasing an additional 35,660 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $49,852,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,864,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,756,000 after acquiring an additional 46,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.