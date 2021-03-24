Equities Analysts Set Expectations for K-Bro Linen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 22nd. Cormark analyst now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. Cormark also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

KBL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial cut shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K-Bro Linen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.57.

TSE:KBL opened at C$42.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.80. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$24.00 and a 1-year high of C$42.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.80. The firm has a market cap of C$453.67 million and a PE ratio of 118.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.20%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

