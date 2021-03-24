EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.14 Million

Analysts forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report $84.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.21 million and the lowest is $72.81 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $135.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $381.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.20 million to $410.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $471.59 million, with estimates ranging from $428.10 million to $521.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $51.84.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 183.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

