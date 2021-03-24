Epic Cash Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $104,545.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00048632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.77 or 0.00612384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00067350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00023683 BTC.

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 10,865,008 coins. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

