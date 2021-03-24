EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 54,662 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.23, for a total value of $360,230.00. Insiders sold 11,871 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,065 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $373.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $402.62.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

