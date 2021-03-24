Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Envela had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 42.17%.

ELA stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. 2,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,739. Envela has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Envela in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

