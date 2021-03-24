Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Price Target Raised to $11.50 at B. Riley

Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of ENGMF opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

