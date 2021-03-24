Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin Sells 700 Shares

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $22,813.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at $130,327.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $375.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBTC. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 57,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,758 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 36,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services primarily in the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including transactional checking accounts, non-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

