Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Aegis

Stock analysts at Aegis began coverage on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 188.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

NASDAQ ENTX opened at $4.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.41. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.63% of Entera Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.