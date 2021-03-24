Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Enservco stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 489,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,395. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Enservco has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.99.
About Enservco
