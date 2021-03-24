Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Enservco stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 489,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,395. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Enservco has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.99.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

