EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) PT Raised to $4.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.62.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. Research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.