Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 51,091 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,091 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Avaya were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya by 905.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVYA shares. Barclays upped their target price on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avaya to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

In other news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,068,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.