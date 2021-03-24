Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 30,175 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $155.95 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $95.15 and a one year high of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

