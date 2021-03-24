Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $3.84 Million in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 156,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

NYSE OLN opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.