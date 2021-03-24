Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 948.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,982 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Lennar by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315,292 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,126,000. Oakmont Corp increased its holdings in Lennar by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 392,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 226,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,489,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,034,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $95.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $101.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.52. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

