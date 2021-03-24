Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,087 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.17% of Coeur Mining worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 548,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

CDE opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $228.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.01 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

