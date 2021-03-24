Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 21,187 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,187 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.06% of Nutanix worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Nutanix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Nutanix by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.07.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $85,007.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $721,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $375,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

