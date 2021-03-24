Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 14,892 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 347.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.71.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,552 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RMD opened at $190.74 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.16 and a 200-day moving average of $197.00.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

