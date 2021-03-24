Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.16.

Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. 3,152,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.32 million, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.55. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 16.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,341,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 161.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 754,042 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 714,282 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,687,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 402,030 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

