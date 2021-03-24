Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Insider Buys £24,200 in Stock

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) insider Christine Soden bought 20,000 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £24,200 ($31,617.45).

Elementis stock opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £711.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91. Elementis plc has a 52-week low of GBX 42.46 ($0.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.80 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 124.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 104.59.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

