Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,809.43% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%.

NASDAQ:SOLO traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,880,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,043,119. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 3.08.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOLO. Zacks Investment Research cut Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.