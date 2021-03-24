ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 3,485 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,794 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 15,282 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 424.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,134 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 45,434 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $49,321,000 after buying an additional 166,407 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,617 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEP traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.89.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -162.91%.

NEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

