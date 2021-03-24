ELCO Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 11,650 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 50,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 65,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 33,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,555,000 after buying an additional 36,302 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,566. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

