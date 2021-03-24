eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Evercore ISI

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.57.

EHTH opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.40. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $151.66.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.31 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

