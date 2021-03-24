EFFORCE Price Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (WOZX)

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One EFFORCE token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00003777 BTC on popular exchanges. EFFORCE has a market cap of $138.78 million and $11.46 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.59 or 0.00473160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00061540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.00163865 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.96 or 0.00834842 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00051090 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00077230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000503 BTC.

EFFORCE Profile

EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,018,990 tokens. The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io

