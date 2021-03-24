Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY stock traded up $7.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $467.80. The company had a trading volume of 117,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,773. The business has a 50-day moving average of $463.01 and a 200-day moving average of $407.02. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $232.01 and a one year high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.