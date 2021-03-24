Edge Capital Group LLC Has $9.51 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 695,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,919 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 0.8% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,420,000 after acquiring an additional 780,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after buying an additional 783,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,774,000 after buying an additional 1,462,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,648,000 after buying an additional 203,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,597 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 573,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,917,650. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

