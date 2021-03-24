Edge Capital Group LLC Has $7.30 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,416 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.11. 8,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,241. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $197.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.