Edge Capital Group LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $315.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,425,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,294,652. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $177.95 and a 1-year high of $338.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

