Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,478 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,772,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 391,267 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 311,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the period.

SCHV stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,815. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.06. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $65.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

