Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 50,963 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,963 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.53. 549,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,824,020. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $203.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

