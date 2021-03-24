Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 18,043 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 219,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.77. 101,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,199. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. The company has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

