ECOMI Market Capitalization Reaches $1.55 Billion (OMI)

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 24th. One ECOMI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ECOMI has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $35.51 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ECOMI has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ECOMI Profile

ECOMI (OMI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

ECOMI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

