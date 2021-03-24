Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

JD stock opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

