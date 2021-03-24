Eaton Vance Management Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,379,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,698,000 after acquiring an additional 132,842 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,259,000 after buying an additional 238,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,412,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,911,000 after buying an additional 833,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,018,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,007,000 after buying an additional 44,163 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,663,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after buying an additional 208,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

TAK opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

