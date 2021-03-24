Eaton Vance Management Has $1.07 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of KLA by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of KLA by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of KLA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 112,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of KLA by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $297.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.42. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $120.00 and a 1-year high of $342.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.