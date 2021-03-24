Eaton Vance Management Acquires 508 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

